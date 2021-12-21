Bamber Bridge crash: Driver jailed for killing electric scooter rider
- Published
A van driver who knocked down and killed an electric scooter rider has been jailed for four years.
Ben Smith, 20, died after being hit by a van driven by Samuel Bretherton in Bamber Bridge, Lancashire, in February.
Bretherton, 25, of Mellor Road in Leyland, had admitted manslaughter but was cleared of murder by a jury at Preston Crown Court.
He was accused of using his Ford Transit van as a weapon after another rider had damaged his wing mirror.
Lancashire Police said Bretherton "drove his Transit van at and then over" his victim on Station Road at 13:00 GMT on 11 February.
He then drove away after Mr Smith suffered serious injuries and was later arrested at his home, the force said.
Det Ch Insp Zoe Russo said Mr Smith "lost his life beneath the wheels of a vehicle driven by Samuel Bretherton".
"This was not a case of poor driving but was an act where the defendant used his vehicle causing the injuries that were to prove fatal," she said.
"We know this is a difficult time for Ben's loved ones and our thoughts will remain with them for a very long time."
Paying tribute to Mr Smith, his family said he "deserved to live a full and happy life amongst his daughter, family and friends".
"He had a good heart and all the stories and lovely words that have been shared confirm this," they added.
"His reputation exceeds him, the polite, caring, loving, young man with the most cheekiest chappy smile and infectious laugh that would do anything for anyone."