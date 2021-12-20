Blackpool couple prosecuted over 'nightmare' noisy cockerels
- Published
A couple whose crowing cockerels have "caused misery" to a dozen residents have been ordered to find them a new home, a councillor has said.
Alexander and Lorraine Burgeen, 60 and 58, have been prosecuted for noise nuisance at their home in Quebec Avenue, Bispham, Blackpool.
They pleaded guilty at Blackpool Magistrates' Court.
Councillor Rick Scott said: "You'd expect this if you lived on a farm but not in a residential street."
He said the noise had been a "nightmare" for nearby residents for more than three years.
The Conservative councillor, who represents Blackpool Council's Greenlands ward, said: "It is very annoying at any time but especially at five o'clock in the morning.
"Residents are overjoyed the court told the couple to get rid of the cockerels and they hope this is the end of the matter."
The BBC has tried to contact Mr and Mrs Burgeen, who were both given a conditional 12-month discharge and ordered to pay court costs of £100 as well as a victim surcharge of £22, to comment.