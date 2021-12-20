Covid: Lancashire bus firms offer free travel for jabs
Two Lancashire bus operators are offering free travel to passengers on their way to get Covid jabs and boosters.
The concession applies across Lancashire County Council's 12 boroughs including Ribble Valley, Burnley and Chorley, with Blackburn with Darwen Council operating a similar scheme.
Stagecoach and Coastliner are offering free travel to vaccination sites.
It will run until further notice, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.