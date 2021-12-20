BBC News

Covid: Lancashire bus firms offer free travel for jabs

Published
The free travel offer is available until further notice

Two Lancashire bus operators are offering free travel to passengers on their way to get Covid jabs and boosters.

The concession applies across Lancashire County Council's 12 boroughs including Ribble Valley, Burnley and Chorley, with Blackburn with Darwen Council operating a similar scheme.

Stagecoach and Coastliner are offering free travel to vaccination sites.

It will run until further notice, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

