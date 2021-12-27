Guide whose life was changed by hiking shares best North West walks
By Samantha Jagger
BBC News
- Published
A walking guide who discovered hiking after being sponsored to go on a trip as a young man has said he wants to help others experience the thing that "completely changed my life".
Mountain leader Ryan Bond said he believes nature can be a tonic for those finding the festive season tough.
His non-for-profit group, set up in in 2019, takes urban-living walkers to remoter spots in the countryside.
He said the "biggest challenge for many" was "not knowing where to go".
The 29-year-old, who lives in Lancaster, said he wanted to help others experience the outdoors after it "completely changed my life".
Growing up in a low-income family and as the youngest of four brothers, he said as a teenager his "world was as big as Manchester".
"I never knew anything different," he said.
"I had never been into nature, camped or looked after myself."
'Well situated'
However, at 18, he won a sponsorship to go on a hiking trip, which "took my life on a totally different path".
The group he set up with a friend takes people wanting to experience hiking to nearby locations they may never have thought of.
He said any profit made from the trips funds outdoor education classes for children from low-income families.
"The biggest challenge for many is accessibility, kit and not knowing where to go," he said.
"Here in the North West, we are so well situated for nature."
Ryan has shared some of his favourite walks from around the North West and the level of difficulty he has rated them as being with the BBC.
The walks can all be completed in a few hours.
Lancashire: Knott End-on-sea - rating: easy
"Tucked away near Fleetwood is the village of Knott End-on-sea.
"For this walk, follow the River Wyre and head inland.
"Part of this route involves crossing an old railway line which once connected the village to Garstang.
"Pass through some woodlands and you will come back to the coastline - with views of Morecambe Bay and the Lake District."
Lancashire: Nicky Nook - rating: easy/moderate
"Many hikers miss out on Nicky Nook as they whizz past and head north to the Lake District, so I have included this here.
"Park at Grizedale Bridge and enter the woodland to begin the ascent.
"At the top, you will be greeted with views of the Forest of Bowland and the western coastline.
"On your return down, you can fully take in Grizedale Reservoir."
Lancashire: Chipping to Parlick Fell - rating: moderate
"This hike has a little more height than Nicky Nook.
"Heading north out of Chipping, pass Wolfen Hall to start the hike up Parlick Fell.
"The fell is also a popular spot for paragliders and gliders, which is well worth a watch.
"Make your way over Fair Snape Fell and Saddle Fell before heading back down into Chipping."
Greater Manchester: Delph Donkey - rating: very easy
"The Delph Donkey, situated on the edge of Oldham, is a great walking route for families with wide-open paths that follow two former railway lines.
"The name comes from the white horse that first pulled the carriages along the tracks.
"The walk is only two miles (3km) but can be extended to five miles (8km) with the more adventurous Harrop Edge route for the more dramatic views.
"The path is shared with cyclists so to beat busy groups, head over early on a crisp winter morning."
Greater Manchester: Rivington Pike to Winter Hill - rating: moderate
"Starting from Great House car park, make your way to Rivington Reservoir and begin to incline up the pike.
"At the top, the city of Manchester can be seen on the left and on a clear day, Blackpool Tower glimmers in the distance.
"Next, follow the walk over to Winter Hill - the highest point in the West Pennines.
"This will add about 2 miles (4km) on to the route, but the views are worth it.
"Heading down, there are paths woven between some beautiful gardens."
Greater Manchester: Jericho to Cheesden Valley - rating: easy
"This walk is located just outside the heart of Bury.
"Heading up north from Jericho, pass by the River Irwell where there are scattered remains of mills from industrial Britain.
"Nature has taken over many of the mills in the area with wildflowers blanketing the valley in summer."
Greater Manchester: Dovestones - rating: easy/moderate
"Dovestones Reservoir is an area brimming with wildlife, walking routes and great scenery.
"This area is ideal for young families due to clear paths which can loop back if little ones get tired.
"A favourite of route mine is to head up to Chew Reservoir and to walk along the Saddeworth edges.
"From there, work your way over to Raven Stones and take a look at the gritstone rock formations.
"Dovestones is also home to peregrine falcons which can be seen nesting on the crags."
Cheshire: Mellor Moor - rating: very easy
"This Mellor Moor trail is simple to follow and is a great loop for beginners.
"Setting off from Mellor Church, the walk starts in a site which once was home to an Iron Age fort.
"The route follows Pole Lane which also known as the boundary between Greater Manchester and Derbyshire.
"This leads you to Broadhurst Edge Wood nature reserve which is teaming with wild birds."
Merseyside: Crosby Beach - rating: very easy
"This stretch of coastline is home to 100 cast-iron figures created by artist Antony Gormley in 2005.
"The 'Another Place' art installation is not one to miss, especially with a winter sunset.
"Spot the sculptures at between Waterloo and Blundellsands and take your time - the beauty about coastal walks is that they can be as short or as long as needed."
Derbyshire: Mam Tor - rating: moderate
"Although Mam Tor, or 'Mother Hill', is not in the North West, it is a short train ride from Manchester or Cheshire.
"Starting in Castleton and heading through Cave Dale, you will find yourself in a stunning vale and see the tor in the distance.
"From Peveril Castle to Peak Cavern, there is much to explore here.
"The walk is fairly flat until the base of the tor and once you reach the top, you will be greeted with views of Castleton and Edale."
Before heading out, Mountain Rescue advises walkers to:
- Check the weather
- Make sure mobile phones are charged
- Plan the route
- Wear suitable warm clothing and footwear
- Bring ample food and water
More guidance can be found on the Mountain Rescue website.