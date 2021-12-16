Higher Walton stab deaths: Son charged with murdering parents
A man has been charged with murdering his parents after they were found stabbed to death.
Anthony Tipping, 60, and Tricia Livesey, 57, were discovered at a house in Cann Bridge Street, Higher Walton, near Preston, on 20 November. They died from multiple stab wounds, police said.
Lee Tipping, of Cann Bridge Street, was detained under the Mental Health Act and has been charged with both murders.
The 35-year-old is due to appear before Preston Magistrates' Court later.
