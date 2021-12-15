Heysham gas blast residents angry at repair delays
Families whose houses were damaged in a gas explosion have said promised repairs have not yet been carried out more than six months later.
Two-year-old George Hinds died in the blast in Mallowdale Avenue in Heysham, Lancashire, on 16 May.
Neighbours Derek Hurst and Steph Long claim their insurers have been too slow to act and bad weather is now causing internal damage to their homes.
Co-op Insurance and Esure apologised and said they would fix the issues.
The explosion, which also injured four people, destroyed two homes and damaged several others.
Lancashire Police launched a criminal investigation to find out how and why a pipe became severed inside a one house, resulting in the blast.
Mr Hurst said his roof was leaking despite repair workers having visited three times and "things are getting worse".
He said water was dripping through a light fitting above a bed and the bathroom ceiling is cracking.
"Slowly, the condition of my house is deteriorating", he said.
"I can understand to a certain extent that there's a problem with supply lines however, even the most basic repairs like a window frame - I'd expect that to have been changed in six months.
"Christmas is ruined. There's no chance we can have guests round".
Ms Long, who lives next door, said it was "very stressful" and the insurers "keep promising but never come through with it".
"You don't sleep well when it's windy or rainy because of what's going on upstairs," she said.
She added the insurers told her she must wait until March for a new roof but after several emergency repairs, the replacement tiles had blown off and "at the back it's just tarpaulin".
'Supply issues'
"The ceilings are starting to cave in slightly now. The front bedroom is wet through. You're just constantly checking to see if there's been any more damage," she continued.
"None of this was our fault. I've just lost confidence in any of the insurance."
Ms Long's insurer Co-op said temporary repairs were made to the roof to make it watertight but they were "very sorry that recent extreme weather has caused some issues".
They said the pandemic had caused supply issues but they were "urgently looking into additional measures to fix this including the option of alternative accommodation" and promised to make sure work was finished by next month.
Mr Hurst's insurer Esure said the group had been "trying to resolve the issue as quickly and safely as possible" and also apologised.
They also blamed supply chain issues but said they had "agreed on an interim solution" with Mr Hurst and would "aim to complete the works as swiftly" as they can.
