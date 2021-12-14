Jimmy Robson: Tributes to Burnley legend who has died aged 82
Tributes have been paid to the striker who scored the 100th goal in an FA Cup final after his death at the age of 82.
Jimmy Robson, who netted 100 goals in 242 league and cup games for Burnley FC, was a key member of their 1960 side which won the Division One title.
His daughter Dany tweeted: "My dad, my mate, my hero, cheeky, funny, practical joker, brilliant company, a top story teller - an absolute treasure."
Robson, who was born in County Durham, was diagnosed with dementia in 2015.
He is the seventh member of Burnley's title-winning squad to die with Alzheimer's disease.
The Premier League club said it was "saddened to hear of the passing of club legend Jimmy Robson".
"The centre forward, who made 242 appearances for the club, famously helped the Clarets win the First Division title in 1960," it added.
"The thoughts of everyone at Turf Moor are with Jimmy's family and friends."
Robson equalised just after half-time in the 1962 FA Cup final against the all conquering Tottenham Hotspur side, who went on to win the game 3-1.
He was a product of Burnley's prolific North East connection which produced his teammate and future Clarets manager Jimmy Adamson, England World Cup player Trevor Steven and club legends such as Ralph Coates, Peter Noble, Ray Hankin and Steve Davis.
Robson left Burnley in 1965 after nine years with the club when he was sold for £10,000 to Blackpool, where he notched another record by becoming the club's first substitute to score a goal in the 2-1 defeat to Manchester United.
He later worked on Burnley's coaching staff under Adamson in the early 1970s and Stan Ternent in 1998.
