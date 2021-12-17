Jordan Monaghan: Man guilty of murdering his children and partner
A man has been found guilty of murdering his 24-day-old daughter, 21-month-old son and partner.
Jordan Monaghan, 30, smothered his daughter Ruby at the family home in January 2013 before also smothering his son Logan at a swimming pool eight months later.
He was on police bail for their murders when he killed his partner Evie Adams by poisoning her in 2019.
Monaghan, of Blackburn, will be sentenced at Preston Crown Court later.
The construction worker smothered his daughter on New Year's Day in 2013 as she slept in a Moses basket, while the child's mother Laura Gray, 28, was asleep upstairs.
Eight months later he took his son Logan to a public swimming pool and smothered him while they were alone in a changing room cubicle.
The 10-week trial heard both Ruby and Logan suffered a "collapse" and were seen by medics in the months before their deaths but no serious medical condition was found.
Duncan Smith QC, prosecuting, told the court they both recovered prior to a final fatal event, when Monaghan "unlawfully and deliberately" obstructed their breathing.
A post-mortem examination had concluded Ruby died from acute broncho-pneumonia but neither child's death could be explained by illness, genetic defect or natural causes.
After further information came to light police reviewed their deaths and Monaghan was arrested in 2018.
In October 2019, he was on police bail for his children's murders when he killed his new girlfriend Ms Adams with a deadly cocktail of prescription drugs, including tramadol and diazepam, he had bought illegally on the black market.
The court heard Monaghan committed the murders because he could not face rejection by his partners.
Ruby and Logan's mother, Ms Gray, could be heard weeping in the public gallery as the verdicts were given.
Monaghan, who has been suffering a minor illness, was not in court as the guilty verdicts were delivered by the foreman of the jury following 26 hours of deliberation across six days.
Mr Justice Goose ordered the defendant to be brought from prison to the court for sentencing at 15:00 GMT.