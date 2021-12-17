BBC News

Jordan Monaghan: Man guilty of murdering his children and partner

Published
Image source, Cavendish Press
Image caption,
Jordan Monaghan denies three counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder and two counts of cruelty to a child

A man has been found guilty of the triple murder of his 24-day-old daughter, 21-month-old son and partner.

Jordan Monaghan, 30, smothered his daughter Ruby at the family home in January 2013 before also smothering his son Logan at a swimming pool eight months later.

He then murdered his partner Evie Adams by poisoning her with an overdose of tramadol and diazepam in 2019.

Monaghan, of Blackburn, was convicted after a trial at Preston Crown Court.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.