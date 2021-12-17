Jordan Monaghan: Man guilty of murdering his children and partner
- Published
A man has been found guilty of the triple murder of his 24-day-old daughter, 21-month-old son and partner.
Jordan Monaghan, 30, smothered his daughter Ruby at the family home in January 2013 before also smothering his son Logan at a swimming pool eight months later.
He then murdered his partner Evie Adams by poisoning her with an overdose of tramadol and diazepam in 2019.
Monaghan, of Blackburn, was convicted after a trial at Preston Crown Court.
