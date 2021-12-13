Accrington paedophile jailed for filming sex assault on child
A paedophile who filmed himself sexually assaulting a child and shared the recording online has been jailed.
Jay Hamilton, 38, also secretly filmed children getting undressed which he then shared with other sex offenders.
Police said Hamilton, of Accrington, admitted being attracted to young girls and said he got a thrill out of sharing indecent material online.
He was jailed at Preston Crown Court for four years, with an extended licence period of four years.
Hamilton, who pleaded guilty to sexual assault on a child, voyeurism and making indecent images of children, was also given an indefinite sexual harm prevention order and ordered to sign the sex offenders register for life.
'Despicable individual'
An investigation was launched in November when Lancashire Police were contacted by the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children after 21 indecent images were shared via a social media application.
Hamilton was arrested after the IP address of the account was traced to a property in Accrington.
Det Con Lee Forshaw said Hamilton was "a despicable individual who clearly presents a danger to children".
"To satisfy his own sordid sexual interests, he took it upon it himself to make abhorrent child abuse material which he then shared with other sex offenders," he said.
"Even though he stated in his police interview that he was fully aware his appalling behaviour was wrong, he continued to do it anyway."