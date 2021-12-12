Blackpool Tower evacuated after reports of smoke
Published
Blackpool Tower has been evacuated after reports of smoke, Lancashire Fire & Rescue Service (LFRS) has said.
No-one has been reported injured, a spokesperson added.
Six fire engines are attending the scene at the landmark after they were called out this morning.
A LFRS spokesperson said: "There has been a full evacuation, no injuries have been reported and we are investigating where the smoke came from."
The popular promenade is currently hosting the Blackpool Illuminations until January.
