Blackpool Tower evacuated after reports of smoke

Image source, Getty Images
Image caption,
No-one has been reported injured, fire crews say

Blackpool Tower has been evacuated after reports of smoke, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) has said.

Six fire engines attended the scene at the landmark. No-one was injured and crews searched the building to find out where the smoke had originated.

An LFRS spokesperson said the cause of the smoke was "an electrical issue in the basement of a neighbouring property".

The promenade is currently hosting the Blackpool Illuminations until January.

Image source, LFRS
Image caption,
Crews said the cause was an electrical issue in a neighbouring property

