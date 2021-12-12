Blackpool Tower evacuated after reports of smoke
Blackpool Tower has been evacuated after reports of smoke, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) has said.
Six fire engines attended the scene at the landmark. No-one was injured and crews searched the building to find out where the smoke had originated.
An LFRS spokesperson said the cause of the smoke was "an electrical issue in the basement of a neighbouring property".
The promenade is currently hosting the Blackpool Illuminations until January.
