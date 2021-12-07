Preston buses diverted after brick-throwing attacks
A road on the outskirts of Preston city centre has become a no-go area for buses after dark, following a spate of attacks by brick-throwing youths.
More than half a dozen bus services have been diverted to avoid a stretch of Fishergate Hill after the incidents.
One witness told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the attacks were "putting lives at risk".
Services running after 17:00 GMT have been re-routed via Bow Lane and the A59 Guild Way.
This allows them to avoid the flashpoint between the West Cliff and Broadgate junctions.
Stagecoach, the operator whose vehicles have been attacked, said: "Diverting our buses is a last resort, but we cannot risk the safety of our hard-working staff or our customers."
Other bus firms using the route have also changed their evening services.
One resident, who witnessed the most recent incident, said the attacker was a cyclist who overtook the bus and stopped before attacking it.
The resident said: "The next minute - bang - he threw something at one of the passenger windows on the driver's side.
"I heard it pop. You could see the hole in it, but I don't think it went right in. He was quite blatant."
Buses have apparently been targeted in the area intermittently for around 18 months, including during school holidays.
Salim Desai, Preston city councillor whose city centre ward includes Fishergate Hill, added youths were "running around as if nothing can stop them".
Ch Insp Azz Khan, a Lancashire Police neighbourhood inspector, said: "We are well aware of this issue, which we take very seriously."
The Stagecoach services that have been temporarily diverted are the X2, 2, 2A, 3 and 111.