Covid: Blackpool's sex infection cases fall during pandemic
Fewer people in Blackpool caught sexually transmitted infections (STIs) during the coronavirus pandemic, figures suggest.
Recently published figures show cases fell by about 500 in 2020, compared to previous years, to 944.
A report by public health chiefs said the reduction was partly due to lockdown restrictions.
However, the report also said: "Despite the fall in diagnoses, STI diagnoses overall remain high."
According to the Local Democratic Reporting Service, Blackpool has consistently higher rates of STIs than the national average, with more than 1,500 a year usually.
The report stated the lower figure of 944 in 2020 was "due to the pandemic".
This reduction reflects a national trend, with Public Health England data revealing diagnoses of STIs dropped by about a third in 2020 compared to 2019.
This was in part due to "changes in behaviour during the coronavirus pandemic", although reduced testing rates during lockdown also contributed.
The report, which was presented to Blackpool council's adult social care and health scrutiny committee, highlighted behavioural changes such as fewer people meeting new sexual partners.
However, it also stated "a substantial proportion of people still had ongoing risk for STIs/HIV, and two-thirds of those who have reported having a new sexual partner during this period also reported not using a condom."
Of those diagnosed with an STI in Blackpool in 2019, 51.7% were men and 48.3% were women.
Young people aged between 15 and 24 years accounted for 47.6% of new STI diagnoses.