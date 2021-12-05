Tyson Fury: Drainpipe sculpture of boxer unveiled in Morecambe
A drainpipe sculpture representing world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has been unveiled in his adopted hometown of Morecambe.
Anthony Padgett, who made the work, said: "It depicts the essence of the punch, the key moment in boxing."
The sculptor, also from Morecambe, said the contemporary artwork showed the Lancashire resort was "progressive in its views of art".
Manchester-born Fury moved to Morecambe after his marriage in 2008.
The 33-year-old retained his WBC title, after beating Deontay Wilder in the US this October.
The eye-catching artwork was unveiled at Morecambe Bay Art Fair and will be sited outside a seafront café near where Fury used to train.
Mr Padgett, who has also made drainpipe sculptures of animals, said: "I used to see Tyson Fury in the cafe but never spoke to him. I hope he likes the work."