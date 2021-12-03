Thomas Walker death: Nelson man stabbed to death by his own son
- Published
A man who killed his father at their home has been given an indefinite hospital order.
Thomas Walker, 65, was found fatally stabbed in Nelson in May 2020, Lancashire Police said.
Officers said he had been "dead for some time" and there had been "a strong smell of bleach and attempts to clean up the scene".
Joe Walker, 33, pleaded guilty at Preston Crown Court to diminished responsibility manslaughter.
If he is ever released from hospital, he will face a minimum of 12 years in prison, said Judge Simon Medland QC.
Police found Thomas Walker's body in the living room at the home he shared with his son in Fir Street on 22 May 2020.
"It was clear he had been subjected to a violent attack," said a police spokesperson.
Investigators found that, prior to the attack, Joe Walker had become obsessed with coronavirus and this had led to an argument with his father.
This led Joe Walker to assaulting and threatening Thomas Walker with a knife.
A few days before his death, the 65-year-old sought advice on dealing with his son's behaviour and had shared his concerns with colleagues.
'Tragic'
The judge described Joe Walker as a "dangerous" man who had been using cocaine and cannabis despite being aware of their negative impact on his mental health.
Police said the father suffered severe head injuries and a number of stab wounds.
They found the son "had tried to arrange the scene by placing a knife in his father's hand".
Det Con Insp Lee Wilson said: "This is a truly tragic case which has seen a man lose his life and a family torn apart.
"Joe Walker is clearly not a well man and I hope he now gets the treatment he so clearly needs.
"However, I am pleased that the public have been afforded the protection of a life sentence if he is ever deemed well enough to be released from the hospital setting."