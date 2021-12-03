Driver jailed for running over women in Blackpool rampage
A man has been jailed for assaulting and running over several people before speeding off at 110mph.
Adam Clarke, 30, also threw also his girlfriend to the floor as they left a Blackpool nightclub and punched a woman who tried to intervene.
He then drove at speed at a group of people, injuring two women, in July.
Clarke, of Stockport, was jailed at Preston Crown Court for six years and four months after admitting four assaults and dangerous driving.
Lancashire Police said Clarke had a row with his 27-year-old partner after they left the nightclub at about 04:30 BST on 24 July.
He was then seen on CCTV driving towards the woman in a hire car, before getting out, grabbing her hair and throwing to the floor and attempting to drag her into the car.
A group tried to intervene, with Clarke punching another woman, 28, in the face, causing her to momentarily lose her hearing.
He also verbally abused and got involved in a scuffle with a group of men who asked him to calm down.
Police said a short time later the group were walking towards North Pier when Clarke, of Arnfield Road, reversed his vehicle and drove at them at speed.
A 28-year-old woman and a 26-year-old woman were both injured, with one being thrown over the bonnet of the car and run over and the other pinned to some metal railings.
The 28-year-old suffered a broken arm and foot, while the 26-year-old suffered extensive bruising and cuts to her body.
When police arrived, Clarke made off at 110mph down the 30mph Promenade but was located by officers a short time later on Starbeck Avenue.
He tested positive at the roadside for cocaine and cannabis and a search of the vehicle turned up two snap bags of cannabis, another bag of cannabis and several mobile phones.
Det Con Simon Meekings said Clarke "went on a drug-fuelled rampage, using his car as a weapon to attack several innocent people who were simply trying to enjoy a night out".
"He could easily have left people seriously injured or even dead as he drove down the promenade at terrifying speed while under the influence of drugs," he said.