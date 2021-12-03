Blackpool Tower Circus set for £1m repair works
Blackpool Tower Circus is to undergo a £1m revamp to safeguard its future after surveys found the ceiling was in need of urgent repairs.
Widespread repairs will be made to the venue, located inside Blackpool Tower, after a survey showed the structure to be in a "poor condition".
A council report warned not doing the work would mean the century-old circus could not continue to operate.
Blackpool Council approved the investment in an urgent decision.
The estimated cost is £643,629, which will be paid by the authority through borrowing with annual repayments over 25 years totalling just over £1m, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The work will be done while the circus is closed for winter, with operator Merlin expecting to welcome audiences back for the 2022 season.
In previous years the attraction has hosted a pantomime, but no shows were scheduled for Christmas this year.
The circus dates back to 1894 and is the oldest permanent circus arena in the world, able to seat an audience of 1,300 people.
It is the fifth ceiling in the council's portfolio of listed buildings to require urgent investment.
In 2018, the ceiling of the town's Empress Ballroom was restored at a cost of £750,000, while a £1.1m refurbishment of the Tower Ballroom ceiling was completed earlier this year.
In August 2019, the council also spent £13,000 on repairs to the council chamber ceiling within the Grade II-listed Town Hall.
And in October this year it was revealed repairs are needed to the roof of the Grade II listed Central Library, which will cost £290,000.