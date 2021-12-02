TVR sports car funeral convoy for Blackpool employee
- Published
A cortege of classic TVR sports cars built in Blackpool travelled through the town to pay tribute to an employee who worked for the firm for 30 years.
John Mleczek, 65, who died recently, was the third generation of his family to work for TVR.
Dozens of the sports cars took part in the convoy from the company's former factory in Bristol Avenue, Bispham, to Lytham Crematorium.
TVR fan John Bailie said the Mleczeks were a big part of TVR's history.
He said one of Mr Mleczek's roles was to make the doors for the classic cars.
"Like many of the workers he used to put a monogram on the side of the door before the car was fully trimmed and built," he added.
"His little symbol was the smiley face and that very much summed him up. He was always smiling."
The founder of TVR, Trevor Wilkinson, built his first car in 1947 and set up the firm in his hometown.
Mr Mleczek worked at the Bristol Avenue site for more than three decades.
His father, Joe, was one of the first employees when the firm was based in the former brickworks at Hoo Hill, Layton, in the 1950s.
Mr Mleczek's son Stuart also worked at Bristol Avenue up until the firm its demise in Blackpool in the 2000s.