Roeburndale bridge collapse: Three men arrested over man's death
- Published
Three men have been arrested after a man was killed when a wooden bridge collapsed.
Brian Harwood, 73, was among 11 people thrown from an all-terrain vehicle pulling a trailer when the bridge gave way in Roeburndale, Lancashire.
Mr Harwood, from Penrith, Cumbria, died at the scene on Tuesday, police said.
A man, 55, from Preston, and two men, aged 52 and 57, from Lancaster, were arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.
They have since been release under investigation.
Two other people were injured and taken to hospital after the incident.
Det Insp Mark Dickinson said: "We are conducting a number of enquiries to establish exactly what has happened, including whether any criminal offences were committed.
"Three men have been arrested and are assisting police with our enquiries. They have now been released, but remain under investigation."
He said the force was working with the Health and Safety Executive to establish what caused the bridge to collapse.
Mr Harwood's partner said in a statement: "Brian meant so much to me and the people around us.
"Everyone he knew enjoyed his company. We are devastated."