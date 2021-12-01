Blackpool Victoria Hospital: Healthcare worker charged with sexual assaults
- Published
A healthcare worker has been charged with sexually assaulting seven women at a hospital in Lancashire.
Hernando Puno, 51, is accused of carrying out the assaults at Blackpool Victoria Hospital between November 2012 and March 2021.
He has been charged with nine counts of sexual assault against seven women.
Mr Puno, of Layton, Blackpool, who has been suspended from the hospital, is due to appear at Blackpool Magistrates' Court on 4 January.
Lancashire Police said this inquiry was not linked to the ongoing investigation into allegations of mistreatment and neglect at the hospital's stroke unit.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.