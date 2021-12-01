Lancashire Cricket Club unveils new Farington ground plans
Lancashire County Cricket Club (LCCC) has unveiled plans for a second base.
The club has identified land - owned by the county council - off Farington Road in Farington, near Leyland.
LCCC said there was a "pressing need" for a second ground due to the number of international and domestic matches that are staged at Old Trafford.
The new facility would be a women's cricket centre of excellence and host competitive matches for both sexes when Old Trafford is unavailable.
Subject to public consultation and planning approval, the proposals include two full-sized cricket pitches and training facilities as well as a new pavilion including a gym, changing rooms and hospitality space.
Chairman Andy Anson said it would provide "fantastic" elite facilities for both the men's and women's teams, as well as grassroots cricket.
'Opportunities'
Sir Howard Bernstein, president of Lancashire Cricket, added it was "an important step in aiding us to grow the game in Lancashire and help us to extend our reach in the county".
Lancashire and England all-rounder Emma Lamb, from Preston, said she hoped the project leads to more county and international players coming from the area.
"It's so important we do all we can to make cricket as accessible as possible and ensure opportunities are given to girls and boys of all ages and abilities," she said.
Lancashire County Council leader Phillippa Williamson said the facilities would "transform cricket in Lancashire" as well as provide a "significant boost" to the economy and create new jobs.
Lancashire will continue to use the club's current grounds in Liverpool, Southport and Birkdale, Blackpool and at Sedbergh School once the new facility has opened.