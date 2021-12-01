Blackpool Zoo unveils plans for new big cats' house
Lions and tigers at Blackpool Zoo are set to get a new home under plans to improve the facilities for the animals.
Proposals have been submitted to Blackpool Council to demolish part of the current big cats' home and replace it with a larger enclosure.
The building was designed to prioritise the welfare of the animals and the safety of the public.
It would be the latest major investment since the multimillion-pound Project Elephant Base Camp opened in 2018.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the plans included partially demolishing the existing enclosure in East Park Drive and building a new single storey building with security fencing.
The blueprints also included two public viewing dens, pens for the animals, accommodation for keepers and an area for deliveries.
The new structure would provide about 100 sq metres of additional paddock space.
According to the planning application, the proposal was part of an ongoing investment "to improve facilities for the animals in line with current standards for animal welfare in zoos".