Blackburn industrial accident: Tributes paid after man's death
A man who died in an industrial accident had "boundless energy and generous spirit", his family has said.
Connor Borthwick, 22, suffered fatal injuries after becoming trapped in machinery at a business premises on Bruce Street in Blackburn on Thursday.
Lancashire Police has launched a joint investigation into the circumstances with the Health and Safety Executive.
Paying tribute, his family said Mr Borthwick, from Wigan, "was a light that shone brightly".
"His boundless energy and generous spirit enriched the lives of whoever he met. He loved his friends and family," they added.
"We have been overwhelmed by the love and support we have received since his death.
"It is a real testament to the way he touched so many people's lives in a positive way and enriched ours beyond measure. We will miss him so much."
The Health and Safety Executive said it was "aware of the incident" and was "working with Blackburn with Darwen Council and Lancashire Police to make inquiries".