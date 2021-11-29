Aya Hachem: Family of murdered student collect her degree
- Published
The brother of a student murdered in a botched drive-by shooting said it was "heartbreaking" to receive her degree.
Aya Hachem, 19, was halfway through her law studies at the University of Salford when she was mistakenly shot dead in Blackburn in May 2020.
Her family were invited to collect her degree at what would have been her graduation ceremony.
"We are very sad as we would rather she was here with us," her brother Ibrahim said.
Ms Hachem's mother Samar was given a standing ovation when she was presented with her daughter's degree.
"We knew she was going to graduate. It was going to be easy for her. She was very hard-working and an amazing individual," Ibrahim added.
"Seeing all the families here with the graduates is heartbreaking."
Ms Hachem was "in the wrong place at the wrong time" when she was killed in the shooting.
Tyre firm boss Feroz Suleman had arranged the execution of a rival businessman but the gunman he hired shot dead Ms Hachem instead.
Seven men, including Suleman, have been jailed for life for her murder while Judy Chapman, who was cleared of her murder but found guilty of manslaughter, was jailed for 15 years.
Eighteen months on from her death, Ms Hachem's brother said his family were still struggling to come to terms with their loss.
"It has been unbelievably tough. Words cannot describe it," he said.
"She was just from another world for us. She was like an angel."
Charles Knight, the associate dean of Salford Business School, said the university wanted to acknowledge what she could have gone on to achieve.
"In this circumstance, Aya's life was tragically cut short before it should have been," he said.
"It was really important for us as a community to allow her family to come and join us and celebrate her life.
"Aya was a really well-liked student, a bright student who would have had a fantastic future ahead of her."