Blackpool promenade shut after building partial collapse
A section of Blackpool promenade has been closed after part of a building collapsed.
A safety cordon has been placed around the building on Springfield Road at the junction with the promenade, near the North Shore.
Fire crews and police also helped with a small number of evacuations of people in adjoining properties. ]
The tram service has been closed and traffic for the illuminations has been disrupted.
A Blackpool Council spokesman said: "A building has collapsed on the Springfield Road/Promenade junction.
"Please avoid the area if at all possible. Diversions will be in place."
He said traffic is being diverted and trams are not running north of the resort's north pier.
Tram services running from the Cabin to Fleetwood stops in one direction and Starr Gate to the Tower in the other.