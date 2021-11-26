Preston: Plans for controversial new 'bus-gate' in city
Major changes are planned in Preston city centre to make it a "vibrant and attractive destination" for visitors.
A £14.7m scheme would lead to the pedestrianisation of Friargate and the creation of a bus-only route on nearby Corporation Street.
Those in favour want to improve Preston's main shopping area and encourage more sustainable travel.
However, critics of the move describe it as "closing off' the city to motorists.
A meeting of Lancashire County Council heard that with cars set to be banned on Friargate to create a large traffic-free space for the public, more buses would be forced on to Corporation Street.
That would see the introduction of a controversial 'bus-gate' between Marsh Lane and Heatley Street in which only buses, Hackney taxis, cyclists and other authorised vehicles would be allowed to travel in either direction.
A similar system, which was introduced in 2016 around Fishergate, has caused controversy, having on occasion generated more than £1m in fines in a single year.
Thousands of payments had to be reimbursed due to initial signage being deemed inadequate after a traffic penalty tribunal ruling.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said that the 'bus-gate' scheme would not come into use until April 2023 at the earliest.
Councillor Charlie Edwards said he believed the changes would help make Preston "a vibrant and attractive destination".
But councillor Yousuf Motala said the scheme would harm businesses in the city, which are only just emerging from the problems caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
"With all the developments going on, including Friargate being pedestrianised, it's getting to a point where Preston is being closed off to people [wanting to do] any shopping," he added.
A series of proposals about the changes to the Friargate, Ringway and Corporation Street area of the city went out to public consultation in March.