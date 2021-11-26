Free Blackpool FC shirts for town's primary children
- Published
Blackpool FC is giving away 1,760 replica shirts to schoolchildren in the seaside town in time for Christmas.
The Championship side, its community trust and the Blackpool Supporters Trust are handing out the iconic tangerine shirts to Year Two pupils.
Ben Mansford, the club's chief executive, said: "We are delighted to be reconnecting with the younger generation through this initiative."
The shirts will be distributed to schools in the town from 6 December.
"We are working hard to re-establish the connection with our fans and look forward to engaging with supporters in new and exciting ways," Mr Mansford said.
Ashley Hackett, chief executive officer of Blackpool Community Trust, said the shirts would go to primary and special schools.
"We did quite a bit of research into the age group and it was found that this is the most impressionable age and is the first year kids can go and play competitive football in grassroots clubs, so these factors seemed the most logical and suitable to help shape our next generation of fans," he added.
"This is the first of many plans we have to engage with the community, fans and local residents and is another key example that shows how far the club, community trust and supporters group have travelled, since [club owner] Simon's involvement."
Blackpool Supporters Trust chair Andy Higgins said: "We also hope this is something we can replicate in future years to ensure we never again experience what has sometimes been referred to as a lost generation of fans."
Fans boycotted the club for four years between 2015 and 2019 in a protest against the policies of the Oyston family, who owned the club for 32 years.
The club's current owner is Blackpool-born fan and Hong Kong-based businessman and hedge fund owner Simon Sadler.
Blackpool won promotion to the Championship in last season's League One play-offs.