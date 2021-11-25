Blackpool: Peter Rabbit attraction to open in resort in 2022
A £1m Peter Rabbit attraction is to open on Blackpool's promenade next year, Merlin Entertainments has announced.
It will be based on the character from the television series, rather than the classic Beatrix Potter books.
Visitors will be invited to "think and move like a rabbit" and complete challenges across five different zones.
Blackpool Council said it would add to the family entertainment on offer on the resort's Golden Mile.
The attraction, which is due to open in spring, will be located next door to Madame Tussauds Blackpool, on the seafront.
It is the first stand-alone attraction dedicated to the character and visitors will be able to meet a life-sized version of him.
Blackpool Council leader Lynn Williams said: "This new attraction will be another fabulous addition to Blackpool's growing portfolio of world-class attractions that are aimed at a family market."
Merlin Entertainments already owns six other attractions in the resort, including Blackpool Tower.