Higher Walton deaths: Couple stabbed to death named
- Published
A couple who were stabbed to death inside a house have been named.
The bodies of Tricia Livesey, 57, and Anthony Tipping, 60, were discovered in Cann Bridge Street, Higher Walton, near Preston at about 13:40 GMT on Saturday.
Post-mortem examinations found that they had died as a result of multiple stab wounds, Lancashire Police said.
A 35-year-old man from the local area arrested on suspicion of murder has been detained under the Mental Health Act.
Officers had forced entry to the property after concerns were raised for the couple's safety.
Police said the families of the victims had been informed and were being supported by officers.
Det Ch Insp Pauline Stables said: "I appreciate that the deaths of Ms Livesey and Mr Tipping and the manner in which they died must have been a terrible shock to those who knew them."
The force urged anyone with information concerning the incident to come forward.