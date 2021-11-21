Morecambe shooting: Two men held on suspicion of attempted murder
Two more people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was shot in the face.
The victim, who is aged in his 20s, suffered serious facial injuries in the shooting in an alley at the rear of Skipton Street in the centre of Morecambe on Monday.
Two men, one aged 19, were detained in Swinton, Manchester, on Friday, Lancashire Police said.
The victim remains in a serious but stable condition, the force added.
A 26-year-old man, from Morecambe, appeared in court on Friday charged with attempted murder.
He has been remanded in custody and due to appear at Preston Crown Court on 20 December.
A woman, 29, from Morecambe, was also arrested on Friday evening on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Two boys, aged 13 and 16, both from Lancaster, and a 55-year-old man, from Morecambe, previously arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, have been bailed until next month.
A 41-year-old woman, from Lancaster, arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders remains in custody, police said.
The force is appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
"While we have made more arrests and a man has been charged, our enquiries are very much ongoing," Det Supt Becky Smith said.
"The victim in this case has suffered some extremely serious injuries and I would appeal to anyone who can assist with our investigation to get in touch."