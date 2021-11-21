BBC News

Higher Walton: Murder arrest after man and woman found dead at house

Police had responded to concern about the pair's safety

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after two people were found dead inside a house in Lancashire.

The bodies of a man and woman were found in Cann Bridge Street, Higher Walton, near Preston at about 13.40 GMT on Saturday, Lancashire Police said.

Officers had forced entry to the property after concerns were raised for the safety of the occupants.

The force said a 35-year-old man from the local area was detained on Saturday evening and was in custody.

It added the family of the victims had been informed and were being supported by officers.

Reassurance patrols have been organised for the area and anyone with information has been asked to come forward.

