Morecambe shooting: Two more arrests in attempted murder probe
- Published
A teenage boy and a woman have been held on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was shot in the face.
The victim, who is in his 20s, suffered serious facial injuries in the shooting just off Skipton Street in Morecambe at about 18:00 GMT on Monday.
The 16-year-old boy and the 41-year-old woman, from Lancaster, have been taken into custody for questioning.
Two men, aged 26 and 55, and a 13-year-old boy have previously been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
The suspects remain in police custody for questioning as investigations continue.
The victim remains in a serious but stable condition, Lancashire Police said.
Det Ch Insp James Edmonds said: "We know a number of people were in the area at the time of the offence and I would encourage anyone who saw what happened and has yet to speak to police, to come forward immediately."
Detectives are keen to obtain any CCTV, mobile phone or dashcam footage which could help their investigation.