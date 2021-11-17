Morecambe shooting: Two men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
- Published
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was shot in the face in an alleyway.
The victim, who is in his 20s, suffered serious facial injuries in the shooting just off Skipton Street, Morecambe, at about 18:00 GMT on Monday, Lancashire Police said.
The men, aged 26 and 55, of Morecambe, are being questioned in custody.
A 13-year-old boy from Lancaster, who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Tuesday, is still being held.
Det Ch Insp James Edmonds said: "We know a number of people were in the area at the time of the offence and I would encourage anyone who saw what happened and has yet to speak to police, to come forward immediately."
Detectives are keen to obtain any CCTV, mobile phone or dashcam footage which could help their investigation.
Police patrols have been increased in the area.