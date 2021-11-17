Burnley sex assault: Teenage girl attacked in park
- Published
A teenage girl has been sexually assaulted by a man who grabbed her from behind in a park in Lancashire.
Police said the serious sexual assault happened in Scott Park, Burnley, at about 17:30 GMT on Tuesday.
No-one has been arrested in connection with the attack.
Lancashire Police said it had increased patrols in the area and appealed for anyone with information or with CCTV footage which may assist the investigation to come forward.
It said although it was in the early stages of the investigation, detectives were treating it as an "isolated" incident.
The force said inquiries "were ongoing to identify a suspect" and urged anyone in or around the park between 17:30 and 17:45 who saw anything suspicious to contact officers.
The victim and her family are being supported by officers, police added.