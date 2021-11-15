Michael Brierley death: Two further arrests in house murder investigation
- Published
A teenager and a man have been arrested in connection with the murder of a man who was found dead in his home.
Michael Brierley, 48, was found fatally injured in Berkeley Close, Nelson, on 8 November, Lancashire Police said.
It is not known how he died but he suffered serious injuries to his chest, leg, arm and head, officers added.
A 17-year-old boy and a 43-year-old man, both from Nelson, were arrested on Friday and were released under investigation.
Naeem Mustafa, 45, of St Paul's Road, Nelson, was charged with Mr Brierley's murder and wounding another person on Saturday.
Jodie Clough, 33, of Brown Street West, Colne, was also charged with assisting an offender.
A 41-year-old man, from Brierfield, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.
Police are continuing to appeal for anyone with information to get in contact.