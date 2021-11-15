Accrington care worker who stole £200k from clients is jailed
- Published
A care worker who stole more than £200,000 from vulnerable patients and left them unable to pay for toiletries and suitable care has been jailed.
Chelsea Whittaker, 31, admitted stealing cheques from around 30 clients in Lancashire between 2015 and 2018.
One victim died in hospital after being unable to afford rehabilitative care, while another victim struggled to save up for shaving foam, police said.
She was jailed for two years and three months at Preston Crown Court.
Whittaker was a service manager for care company Lifeways, which runs homes for people across Lancashire.
She was tasked with cashing in cheques from her clients but would then withdraw cash after being trusted with their bank details, police said.
Whittaker admitted stealing more than £200,000.
The victims lived in Accrington, Burnley, Colne, Blackburn, Nelson, Haslingden, Morecambe, Skelmersdale and Leyland.
Whittaker was arrested after Lifeways reported her to police.
'Vulnerable position'
The sister of one the victims told police her brother, who was in recovery from a heart attack, should have had around £14,000 in his bank account.
She said he was unable to pay for care and died in hospital after becoming anxious and refusing further treatment.
Police said the sister of another victim told the court she was "devastated" and "so angry".
She added: "She clearly did not care that he was struggling in the last few years of his life and as he lay there she time and time again stole money from him in his most vulnerable position."
Det Con Stephen Dixon said: "Whittaker's victims relied on her and trusted her, and her betrayal of this is truly shocking."
Lifeways said the stolen money had been repaid to the victims and said it "deeply regretted the distress caused".
A spokesman for the company added it had reviewed and tightened procedures at the firm.