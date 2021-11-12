BBC News

Heysham fire: Student who murdered grandmother jailed

Student Tiernan Darnton confessed he had killed his step-grandmother in a game of truth or dare

A man who murdered his step-grandmother in a house fire has been jailed for life.

Mary Gregory, 94, died from smoke inhalation following a blaze at her home in Heysham, Lancashire, in 2018.

Her death was treated as an accident until Tiernan Darnton, 21, who had confessed to the killing in a game of truth or dare, made a similar confession during counselling in 2019.

Darnton was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 15 years.

He had denied murder but was convicted by a jury on Thursday following a nine-day trial .

Preston Crown Court heard an initial investigation had concluded that Mrs Gregory, who was a heavy smoker and had dementia, had died in an accidental fire on 28 May 2018.

However, police reopened the case in May 2019 after Darnton told a counsellor he had killed his stepfather's mother by using a lighter to set a curtain on fire at the house in Levens Drive.

Mrs Gregory died in hospital four days after being pulled from the fire at her home in Heysham

The court heard Darnton had also confessed several weeks after Mrs Gregory's death, during a game of truth or dare with two friends in which he revealed his "darkest secret".

Darnton had said he disabled a fire alarm and started the blaze because he did not want Mrs Gregory to suffer any longer from dementia, the court heard.

The jury was shown detailed drawings found at Darnton's home which outlined the floorplan of his step-grandmother's home.

They contained labels including "good hiding place" and "quick exit" and references for needing a "good alibi".

Police found drawings at Darnton's home which outlined the floorplan of Mrs Gregory's bungalow

Detectives found searches on his mobile phone and computer from June 2018 which read "murderer filled with despair" and "I'm a monster and I'm going to hell".

Victoria Agulló, senior crown prosecutor at CPS, said Darnton had deliberately started the fire in his step-grandmother's house and then "took steps to prevent her from calling for help and escaping".

"I cannot begin to imagine the devastation this has caused to the family, losing their beloved relative in this way," she said.

