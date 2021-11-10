Nelson death: Man and woman arrested on suspicion of murder
- Published
A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 48-year-old man was found dead at a house.
Michael Brierley was discovered in a bungalow in Berkeley Close, Nelson on Monday, Lancashire Police said.
Detectives said he "suffered horrific injuries" in a sustained assault.
A man, 41, from Brierfield, and a woman, 31, from Colne are being questioned in custody. Another man, 45, from Nelson was arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday.
The woman was first arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender but she is now being held on suspicion of murder, police said.
Mr Brierley suffered chest, leg, arms and head injuries and the force said it was trying to establish the exact cause of his death.
Anyone who saw anything suspicious near Berkeley Close on Sunday or Monday or who has CCTV footage of Mr Brierley is being urged to come forward.
Det Ch Insp Allen Davies, from Lancashire Police, said: "Mr Brierley has suffered some horrific injuries and we have a dedicated team of officers working tirelessly to identify those responsible.
"I am particularly keen to hear from anybody who saw Mr Brierley in the days leading up to his death or anyone who saw individuals entering or leaving 10 Berkeley Close."