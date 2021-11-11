Heysham fire: Truth or dare student guilty of grandmother murder
- Published
A student has been found guilty of murdering his step-grandmother in a house fire.
Mary Gregory, 94, died from smoke inhalation following a blaze at her home in Heysham, Lancashire, in 2018.
Her death was treated as an accident until Tiernan Darnton, 21, who had confessed to the killing in a game of truth or dare, made a similar confession during counselling in 2019.
Darnton denied murder but was convicted by a jury at Preston Crown Court.
The jury was told an initial investigation had concluded that Mrs Gregory, who was a heavy smoker and had dementia, had died in an accidental fire on 28 May 2018.
However, police reopened the case in May 2019 after Darnton told a counsellor he had killed his stepfather's mother by using a lighter to set a curtain on fire at the house in Levens Drive.
'Filled with despair'
During the inquiry it emerged that Darnton had also confessed several weeks after Mrs Gregory's death, during a game of truth or dare with two friends in which he revealed his "darkest secret".
He told the pair: "I have a secret I haven't told anyone. I may have killed someone."
His two friends had thought the student was joking.
Darnton had disabled a fire alarm and started the blaze because he did not want Gregory to suffer any longer from dementia, the court heard.
A week later, he told the counsellor and his stepfather, Chris Gregory, 66, that he had started the fire and the counsellor passed the information to police.
He was arrested in May 2019 and his mobile phone and computer were seized.
Examination of the devices revealed searches in June 2018 for "murderer filled with despair", "I'm a murderer" and "I'm a monster and I'm going to hell".
He will be sentenced on Friday.