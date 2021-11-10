Blackpool: Thousands of civil servants to move to town centre hub
- Published
More than 3,000 civil servants are to relocate to a new £100m development in Blackpool, it has been announced.
The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) move to King Street follows years of talks between Blackpool Council and government and is predicted to add about £8m to the town centre economy.
The 2.4 acre development will include a seven-storey building, a new square and storage for more than 100 bicycles.
Council leader Lynn Williams said it was a "historic moment" for the town.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the site, which lies within walking distance of the new tram interchange at Blackpool North Station, has been designed to positively contribute to the council's climate emergency agenda.
Ms Williams said the plans for a "new Fylde Coast Civil Service Hub" had been in the pipeline "for several years and we are thrilled that the DWP share our vision and are committed to this long-term investment".
She added that the move would be a "massive boost to local businesses, retailers, restaurants, cafes and leisure facilities" and bring "new, high quality job opportunities for local residents".
The council will contribute £82m to the scheme, which will be recouped through rent during a 25-year lease, with the DWP contributing the remaining £18m.
About 2,700 from Warbeck House in North Shore and 300 from Ryscar House in Bispham will be relocated to the site.
Outline plans for the new offices were approved by the council in March and a further detailed application has been recommended for approval at a meeting of the planning committee on 16 November.
If approved, construction on the new site is expected to begin in summer 2023.
