Banksfield Nursing Home in special measures over safety fears
- Published
A nursing home has been put in special measures after the care watchdog found residents were at risk of choking, malnutrition and dehydration.
Banksfield Nursing Home in Preston was rated as inadequate after an inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).
Inspectors also found the home failed to ensure residents' safety and had "poor" cleanliness, with walls and door handles stained "with faecal matter".
The BBC has approached the nursing home for a comment.
The home, which was providing care to 31 people aged 65 and over at the time of the inspection, will be kept under review following the findings.
'Immediate action'
In the CQC report, inspectors noted the home failed to ensure people were "consistently protected from the risk of avoidable harm" and residents were "at risk of malnutrition and dehydration because diet and fluid intake was not consistently monitored".
Inspectors also found the home did not ensure safeguarding incidents were consistently identified or acted on and not all staff had been trained in safeguarding adults.
They also said staff did not always ensure people's medicines were managed in a safe and effective way and the home was not effective for people who lived with dementia due to a lack of access to dementia-friendly stimulus.
The report said that in the dementia care unit, "corridor walls and door handles were stained with faecal matter and dried food, some bedroom floorings were torn and items of furniture were worn".
However, it was noted that the home had taken "immediate action" and cleanliness improved on the second and third day of the inspection.
The report also said staff took steps to mitigate the risk people had been exposed to and "assured us lessons would be learnt".
The CQC said the inadequate rating meant the home was in "special measures" and would remain under review, ahead of a further inspection within six months.
"If the provider has not made enough improvement within this timeframe and there is still a rating of inadequate... we will take action in line with our enforcement procedures," it said.