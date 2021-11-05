Kirkham crash: Driver who killed student after 10 pints jailed
A driver who drank "10 pints of lager and two alcoholic shots" before killing a student in a crash has been jailed.
Lancashire Police said David Turner was driving at up to 60mph in a 20mph zone when his Audi S3 hit Gabriel Fields, 19, in Kirkham in July 2020.
Sgt Finn Quainton said the 31-year-old was "an accident waiting to happen".
Turner, of Martin Avenue, Lytham, was jailed for seven and a half years at Preston Crown Court after admitting causing death by dangerous driving.
He also admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving after one of his passengers was hurt.
'Totally unnecessary'
A force spokesman said Mr Fields, who was studying psychology at the University of Salford, had been walking to his part-time job as a shop assistant when he was struck by the car on Station Road at about 22:00 BST on 4 July 2020.
He said Turner had "consumed 10 pints of lager and two alcoholic shots and was driving at motorway speeds".
He added that Turner lost control of his car, mounted the pavement and hit Mr Fields, before crashing into a bench and then a tree.
Sgt Quainton said the 19-year-old's "totally unnecessary" death had happened because of Turner's "complete disregard for the drink driving laws and because he drove so selfishly fast that he lost control of the car".
"David Turner was in fact an accident waiting to happen," he said.
"Through that afternoon, Turner had driven at excessive speed and bullied traffic.
"His aggressive driving meant a car crash was, in fact, inevitable."
In a statement, Mr Fields' mother Jacqueline Blache-Rostron said he had been "a kind, gentle, smart and funny young man".
She added that "nothing, and I mean nothing, can prepare you for the devastation and emptiness you feel when you are told that your child... will never come home".
"You will never see him again, you will never hug him again, you will never tell him that you love him again and you will never tell him how proud you are of him.
"All because of the actions of that man."