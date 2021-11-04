Body of woman recovered from Preston Docks
- Published
The body of a woman aged in her 70s has been recovered from Preston Docks.
Police were called following a report of a body in the water at the docks on Mariner's Way at about 17:00 GMT on Monday.
Emergency services attended and recovered the body from the water, Lancashire Police said.
The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file has been passed to the coroner, a spokesman for the force said.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.