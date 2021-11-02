Friends thought killing 'confession' was a joke, jury told
Two friends thought a student was joking when he told them how he killed his grandmother during a game of Truth or Dare, a jury has heard.
Tiernan Darnton, 21, allegedly "confessed" to the pair weeks after the funeral of Mary Gregory, who died in a fire in Heysham, Lancashire, in 2018.
He spoke of setting the 94-year-old's bungalow alight and disabling a fire alarm before he left, jurors were told.
Mr Darnton is on trial at Preston Crown Court where he denies her murder.
Alix Cozens told the court how she asked Mr Darnton about his "darkest secret" as part of the game.
She said: "He told us that he had killed somebody. I just questioned what he meant by it.
"He said he went to his grandma's and dropped a cigarette in the front room near some curtains or clothes, he had gone out and disabled the fire alarm and then had gone home.
"He said he did it because he didn't want her to suffer any more."
Ms Cozens said Mr Darnton told them that following the fire he returned home, got changed and went back to bed.
Assumed accident
Her friend Liz Collinge told how, before revealing his secret, Mr Darnton said he did not want them to "think any different about him".
The witness added that they had thought it was "a joke".
The court has heard that the death of Mrs Gregory, who had dementia, was assumed to be an accident until remarks made by Mr Darnton in a counselling session in May 2019.
In the presence of his stepfather, Chris Gregory - the son of Mrs Gregory - the defendant said he set fire to curtains at the bungalow in Levens Drive.
Mrs Gregory died days later in hospital from the effects of smoke inhalation.
Mr Darnton was later arrested at his home in Combermere Road, Heysham, and his mobile phone and computer were seized.
Examination of the devices revealed a number of Google searches including "I want to cause evil", "I'm a murderer", "I'm a monster and I'm going to hell" and "urge to kill again".
The trial continues.
