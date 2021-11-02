Barrowford death: Murder probe police release two men
- Published
Two men arrested on suspicion of murdering a man found dead at a house have been released by police.
The body of the 45-year-old James O'Hara was found at the home in River Way, Barrowford, Lancashire, at 17:20 BST on Friday.
A 31-year-old man was released pending further inquiries while a 22-year-old man was freed without charge.
A family tribute to Mr O'Hara described him as "very popular" and "had a big heart and would help anyone in need".
"He will be missed terribly by his friends, family and all who knew him," they added.
Det Ch Insp Mark Haworth-Oates, of Lancashire Police, said: "Our investigation into Mr O'Hara's death is very much ongoing.
"At the present time we believe the victim was subjected to an assault in Barrowford on 19 October and we are working hard to establish the full circumstances around this."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk