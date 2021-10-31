Barrowford death: CCTV images released as murder probe launched
- Published
Police have released CCTV images of two men they want to trace as part of a murder investigation.
Officers found the body of a 45-year-old man at an address in River Way, Barrowford at 17:20 BST on Friday.
Lancashire Police believe he was assaulted in Barrowford on 19 October and after receiving the results of a post-mortem examination, is treating the man's death as a murder.
They appealed for information about the two men seen in the footage.
Det Supt Becky Smith said: "A murder investigation is under way. We believe the victim was subjected to an assault in Barrowford on October 19.
"I would urge anyone reading this appeal to have a good look at both men.
"If you know either of them please call police immediately as it's imperative that we are able to provide the victim's loved ones with the answers they deserve."
