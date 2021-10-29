Blackpool murder probe: Teenage boy among three arrested
A man, woman and a 15-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man whose body was found at a house.
Officers found a man in his 30s at the property in Poulton Road, Blackpool, at about 02:00 BST on Thursday. Despite treatment he was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 39-year-old woman, an 18-year-old man and the teenage boy were arrested on suspicion of murdering the man.
They have all since been released under investigation, Lancashire Police said.
