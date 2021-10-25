Three women targeted in Preston spiking attacks
- Published
A woman was injected in a suspected spiking attack at the weekend while two others had their drinks spiked, prompting a police investigation.
The woman, aged in her late teens, went to hospital on Sunday afternoon after being injected with an unknown substance in Preston, police said.
Two women were also taken to hospital after having their drinks spiked in Lancaster Road on Saturday night.
A flurry of spiking incidents have been reported over the last few months.
Police were called to Lancaster Road in the city just before midnight on Saturday, while they received a report of the second incident on Sunday afternoon after the woman went to hospital.
The two women who had their drinks spiked were aged in their 20s and 30s.
Lancashire Police said the two incidents were not being treated as linked at this stage but officers were keeping an open mind.
No arrest have been made.
Det Insp George Binns said: "We appreciate that there is a great deal of concern surrounding these reports, particularly on the back of what has been reported elsewhere in the country.
"We take reports like these extremely seriously and are working diligently to get to the bottom of exactly what has happened."