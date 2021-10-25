Lancashire PC investigated over alleged inappropriate texts
- Published
A serving police officer is under investigation after allegedly sending inappropriate text messages, the force has said.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said a complaint about the Lancashire Constabulary officer was made on 6 October.
The allegations were reported to the IOPC anonymously, a spokesman said.
The officer has since been assigned to alternative duties while inquiries continue, said Lancashire Police.
